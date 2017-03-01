Here is MEJJA’s epic response after being called fat on live TV that has gone viral (VIDEO)

Genge ace, Mejja, has been a target for trolls over his weight and he decided to address that weighty matter on Friday night when he and his Kansoul mates were hosted on the Trend.





The Kansoul, made up of Mejja, Madtraxx and Kid Kora, came to launch their new jam dubbed bablas but the weight issue dominated the interview and the ‘Jana Kuliendaje’ hit-maker put the matter to bed in epic fashion.





He started cheekily by saying that he checks his weight in the mirror then proceeded to put the trolls to their place.





Watch the video below.



