Here is how UHURU/ RUTO made sh 800 million from Jubilee aspirants in across the country.

Friday April 7, 2017 - The Jubilee Party has made over Sh 800 million from over 800 aspirants who are using the party to contest for various electoral seats in the upcoming General Election.





The party which is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, collected Sh 715 million from aspirants.





This added to the Sh 150 million the party collected from selling 7.5 million cards at a cost of Sh 20, comes to a conservative Sh 865 million, Sh 135 million shy from the Sh 1 billion mark.





Ms Winnie Guchu, who is the Executive Director of Jubilee, said 106 aspirants in 42 counties are running for Governor.





Each Governor aspirant parts with Sh 500,000 bringing the party’s kitty to 53 million.





In the Senatorial race, 171 candidates in 45 counties want the Jubilee ticket. Senators paid Sh 250,000, fetching a total of Sh 40.25 million.





In the MP’s seat, over 1,006 candidates paid Sh 250,000 for the party ticket and this brought in Sh 251 million.





Women Representatives in Counties attracted 171 aspirants who paid Sh 250,000 fetching another Sh 42.75 million.





In the MCA seat, 6,568 aspirants have paid for the Jubilee ticket. Each MCA was paying Sh 50,000 each. The party collected Sh 328.40 million.





The Kenyan DAILY POST