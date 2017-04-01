Here is enough proof that Geniuses are born! This video has taken the internet by storm.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - This adorable five-year old boy proves that geniuses are born and not made.





The little math whiz schooled Steve Harvey in Math when he appeared in the popular NBC’s Show ‘Little Big Shots’ recently.





The boy by the name Luis wowed the audience and left Harvey speechless with the ease at which he solved math problems like multiplication, squaring numbers, or finding the square root of large numbers that even an average Math teacher will need help of a calculator.





Watch the mind-blowing video below.



