Here is con Bishop GAKUYU’s lavish mansion after fleecing Kenyans more than Sh300m.

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - Hundreds of unsuspecting Kenyans are counting their losses after it emerged that Gakuyu and Ekeza Real Estate Saccos have been nothing but a scam.





The mastermind of this scam, Bishop David Ngari better known as Gakuyu has come out to defend himself assuring depositors that all is well despite overwhelming evidence indicating otherwise.





It has now emerged that Bishop Gakuyu, who has set his sights on the Kiambu gubernatorial seat recently acquired a helicopter.





His daughter has also flaunted their lavish house in an up market Nairobi suburb that he bought recently.





In on one the scenes, she is seen with her father who she describes as ‘King David’





Watch the video below.



