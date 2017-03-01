Help identify these thugs caught on camera breaking into an office in Parklands! VIDEO

Friday, April 7, 2017 - These thugs were caught on CCTV breaking into an office block at Parklands on April 6th 2017 between 1.00am and 3.00am .





The five burglars made away with electronics and cash estimated to be worth over a million Kenya shillings.





They are thought to be part of a gang in the area that specializes in breaking into people’s houses and stealing electronics.



Please contact the nearest police station if you have any information that may lead to their arrest.





Watch the video below.



