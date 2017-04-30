Head of Research in Nairobi

East Africa Head of Research

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Property Management

Our client, offers services which include asset management, corporate real estate services, facilities management, property and project management, research, shopping Centre management as well as valuations and advisory services.

They are seeking to recruit a Head of Research.

The individual will be responsible for creating, designing, and executing market research and development projects to facilitate the Company’s strategic planning and decision-making.

Coordinates market analyses, financial research, and demographic surveys.

Ensures that marketing research functions support the strategic objectives of the Company.

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Assumes responsibility for the effective and efficient completion of Research and Development activities.

· Performs extensive market research activities including demographic studies, financial analyses of the market, customer interviews, and site analyses on prospective new locations.

· Creates, designs, and interprets marketing surveys.

· Coordinates direct mail activities.

· Creates selection criteria from customer files, coordinates quality control, and measures responses from mailings.

· Oversees and coordinates miscellaneous projects which provide information on the feasibility of new products and services, market reactions, and optimal introduction procedures.

· Utilizes computer models to reflect market analysis.

· Research

Identify new research projects

Establish and develop the sampling pool for the research

Managing of the research process

1. Deciding research method

2. Establishing the population

3. Sampling

4. Analyzing the data

5. Interpretation of the data

6. Presenting the findings through presentations and documentation

2. Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective communication and coordination with Company personnel and with Management.

· Reports results of marketing research and analyses to appropriate committees and the Board of Directors.

· Assists in Sales Meeting presentations. Be the face of the organization.

· Assists, serves, and informs departments and clients as needed.

· Attends and participates in meetings and committees as required.

3. Assumes responsibility for ensuring that professional business relations exist with customers, vendors, and trade professionals.

· Represents the Company in contacts with business and trade professionals.

· Ensures that requests, questions, and problems are courteously and professionally resolved. Ensures that communications are efficient and effective.

· Maintains the Company’s professional reputation both internally and externally.

4. Assumes responsibility for related duties as required or assigned.

· Ensures that work area is clean, secure, and well maintained. Seeks adherence to global best practice.

· Completes special projects as assigned.

Performance Measurements

· Marketing research is effectively and efficiently completed to facilitate Management’s and Exec planning and development activities.

· Financial, demographic, and market information is researched and interpreted accurately.

· Marketing research procedures are regularly reviewed and modified. New technology and work methods are reviewed and implemented as needed.

· Reporting of market research results to management and the Board of Directors are clear, concise, and meaningful.

· Professional business relations exist with customers and external trade contacts. Questions and problems are promptly and courteously resolved. Assistance is provided as needed.

· Effective working relations and coordination exist with department and branch personnel. Support is provided as needed.

· Management is appropriately informed of area activities and of any significant problems.

Qualification and Experience

· Bachelor in Statistics/Marketing or any other related course.

· 5 years’ experience in similar field

· Chartered Surveyor or CFA Accreditation

· Understanding of market research techniques and models

· Strong knowledge of statistics and related computer applications and financial and market indicators.

recruit@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 30th April, 2017. To apply, send your CV and cover letter only tobefore close of business 30th April, 2017.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel Ltd does not charge candidates for job placement.