He makes me W£T everytime he reads news - AISHA salivates on Citizen TV’s BERNARD NDONG.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 17:48

A s3xy lady has confessed that Citizen TV Sports anchor, Bernard Ndong, has been giving her sleepless nights because of his good looks.

Aisha says that she gets keyed up when Bernard Ndong is reading news.

She can’t help but salivate on his good looks.

“I can do anything to have him kama mume wangu. Is he married?. I love Ndong with all my heart.” She said.

Here is Aisha’s confession
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno