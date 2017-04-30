Has RAILA disqualified his friend BABU OWINO from vying for Embakasi East MP? LOOK!

Saturday April 29, 2017 - Fiery Nairobi University student leader, Babu Owino, could be locked out of the ODM nominations scheduled for this Sunday , where he is fighting for the ODM ticket to contest for the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat.





This is after reports emerged that the ODM party had disqualified him from the nominations over malpractice.





Reports doing rounds on social media allegedly from ODM’s Director of Communications, Philip Etale, claim that Babu will not be allowed to participate in the primaries.





“As mandated by our party rules and regulations, the ODM disciplinary committee has resolved to disqualify Mr. Babu Owino from running for the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming ODM nominations on Sunday 30th April 2017 . This is after he was one of the aspirants found culpable of the tampering with the Nairobi nominations materials leading to the earlier cancellation of the exercise," the statement read in part.





However, Etale has dismissed the statement as propaganda from one of Babu's rivals in the race for the ODM ticket.





