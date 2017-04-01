Hapo lazima “Lungula”- Kenyans can’t stop talking after SONKO was spotted with this LADY.

Friday, 28 April 2017 - A photo of Kilimani Mums gossip group admin, Purity Nduta Macharia, hanging out with Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has elicited mixed reactions online.





Purity once confessed that she has chosen to remain a single mother and bragged how she has been bedding married men.





Others call her a notorious Nairobi gold-digger who targets rich men in the leafy surburbs.





Purity was with Sonko in an undisclosed location and it’s not clear what they were discussing.





“ Wooi sonko chunga wallet (Sonko take care of the wallet).” One person commented.





“Kutongozwa nayo....hapo lazima lungula. ...Simba afugwe na nyama akose kula ....” Another one commented.





Here’s the photo.