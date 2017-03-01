Hapa kuna kitu! See what JACQUE MARIBE did to aging bachelor, DENNIS ITUMBI, Eish!

Wednesday, 05 April 2017 - Citizen TV reporter, Jacque Maribe, has been rumoured to be involved in an affair with Jubilee propagandist, Dennis Itumbi.





Some people claim that Itumbi could be Jacque’s baby-daddy although she keeps on insisting that they are just friends.





Photos of them kissing and getting mushy surfaced online sometime back but they insisted that they are not lovers.





Jacque wrote an emotional poem to Itumbi during his birthday, eliciting mixed reactions among Kenyans on social media.





The emotional filled poem proves there is a strong tie between the two.





What do they know that most Kenyans don’t know.





Here’s the poem that Jacque wrote to Itumbi on his recent birthday.





Dennis, @dennisitumbi



Unapologetically, we have become bolder. Better. Stronger. Happier.





Unapologetically, we have survived every storm and become closer when it should have broken the bond.



Unapologetically, the mystery is such a beautiful story that we share within ourselves.



And unapologetically, we will not stop dancing to the tune that is our lives.



I celebrate you on your birthday today, because you are strong, determined ​ , you love and you give of yourself, a heart that I know is true and kind.



Happy birthday, my friend, to greater years ahead.