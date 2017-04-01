Hang me at Uhuru Park if I don’t beat UHURU by 12 midday in August - KALONZO declares

The Kenyan DAILY POST 06:46

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has maintained that he is the best man to beat Uhuru Kenyatta for the Presidency during the August 8th General Election.


Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo begged NASA co-principals, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to step down in his favor saying he will deliver the Presidency to NASA if given a chance.

He exuded confidence of...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno