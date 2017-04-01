Gunman robs couple and R@P3S the woman as husband watches in Nairobi! This is SAD

Friday, April 28, 2017 - A thug who robbed a couple at Nairobi’s Umoja 3 Estate and r@p3d the woman at gun point as the husband watched has been arrested.





The couple was on their way home when they were accosted by the gun totting thug.





After ordering them to hand over any valuables they had, he proceeded to force himself on the woman as the husband watched.





“After the ordeal, the couple then followed the man and saw him enter a nearby house,” a police report says.





They reported the incident at Mowlem Police Post before police officers from Buru Buru police station were alerted. The officers followed the couple and arrested the suspect.





The officers recovered a Kenya Police revolver inside the suspect’s car registration number KBL 948Q.





Upon grilling, the suspect confessed to have bought the revolver from a police officer stationed at Buru Buru Police Station at a cost of Sh 50,000.





The officer was arrested and admitted to having stolen two guns and sold them to the suspect and another person who is still at large.





The suspect will be arraigned in court over r@p3, illegal gun possession and robbery with violence.





