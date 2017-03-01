Guilty as charged! KRA unearth JOHO’s underhand dealings as his accounts are frozen - UHURU wins

Embattled Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has been dealt yet another blow as his war with President Uhuru Kenyatta took an ugly turn.





The High Court in Mombasa froze Joho’s six bank accounts on claims that he has evaded tax.





Justice Hedwig Ong’undi issued the orders on Thursday following an application by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) which said the self declared Sultan of Mombasa owes it millions of shillings in unpaid tax.





The Judge barred Joho from accessing his shilling and dollar accounts at CFC Stanbic Bank.





KRA, through its lawyer, Silvester Okello, accused Joho of not filing his tax returns despite the fact that his accounts have substantial amounts of money. Besides, he has two lavish cars for which he failed to pay tax.





“Despite declaring nil tax returns, the Governor is the registered owner of two high end motor vehicles, a Rolls Roy-KBR 001R and a Porsche Cayenne-KCG 001J,” the lawyer said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST