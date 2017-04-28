Graceful Loser! Jubilee MP does the unexpected after losing in primaries (LOOK)

Friday, April 28, 2017- It is rare for a Kenyan politician to accept defeat graciously without citing rigging.





That is why Gichugu MP, Njogu Barua, has caught the attention of Kenyans after he not only conceded defeat honorably in the Jubilee party primaries, but also bought newspaper space to thank his constituents.





Mr. Barua was edged out by Githinji Gichimu for the Jubilee ticket in Gichugu constituency joining a long list of political heavyweights who have been felled in the Jubilee nominations.





The advert read: “I Hon (Dr) Njogu Barua Phd, MP sincerely thank Gichugu constituents for the opportunity to represent you in the Kenya National Assembly. For this I will forever remain grateful.”





See the photo below.