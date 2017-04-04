GRACE MSALAME’s baby daddy weds S£XY Kisii LADY as she congratulates them (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Media News 14:43
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - Paul Ndichu, the father of sexy screen siren, Grace Msalame’s adorable twin daughters, wedded his fiancée, Evaline Momanyi, in a traditional wedding ceremony last Saturday.
After paying dowry last year, Ndichu kept up with the Kikuyu tradition by holding the Itara ritual in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.
The couple is expected to solemnize their union later this year in a wedding.
Grace Msalame is among those who congratulated them on Instagram and wished them all the best.
Check out photos from the traditional wedding below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.