GRACE MSALAME's baby daddy weds S£XY Kisii LADY as she congratulates them (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - Paul Ndichu, the father of sexy screen siren, Grace Msalame’s adorable twin daughters, wedded his fiancée, Evaline Momanyi, in a traditional wedding ceremony last Saturday.

After paying dowry last year, Ndichu kept up with the Kikuyu tradition by holding the Itara ritual in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The couple is expected to solemnize their union later this year in a wedding.

Grace Msalame is among those who congratulated them on Instagram and wished them all the best.

Check out photos from the traditional wedding below.


