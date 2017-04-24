Governor RANGUMA's daughter hits back at LUPITA NYONG'O for meddling in Kisumu politics.

Monday, April 24, 2017- Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma’s daughter has hit back at actress Lupita Nyong’o after she endorsed her father, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o for the Kisumu gubernatorial seat.





The Oscar winner took some time off her busy schedule in Hollywood to rally Kisumu residents to vote for his father.

She started: “This is an open letter to my father. Daddy, I love you and I respect you,"





“I’m sorry I can’t be there right now because I’m working on a new movie. But you can count on my prayers,”





“May God bless you daddy, You are a winner Tich Tire.. Kisumu Stand up, choose Anyang’ Nyong’o to be you governor, Tich Tire” she wrapped up her message in a video posted in her social media pages.





However, Ranguma’s lastborn daughter Tanya, who is also based in the US has fired back at Lupita claiming that she should be endorsing her father(Ranguma) to be re-elected because of his track record.





She wrote: “Based on her statements, Lupita should really be a Ranguma supporter, because the developments she has witnessed in Kisumu over the last few years are actually things that my father has done, without any help from Professor Nyong’o,”





She added: “He (Prof. Nyong’o) represented Seme in parliament for 20 years and his development was pathetic.



