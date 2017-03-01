Gospel singer BAHATI exposed after coning veteran singer JEMIMAH THIONG’O - LOOK

Friday, April 7, 2017 - The Kenyan gospel industry is once again on the spotlight after youthful singer, Bahati, was accused of swindling veteran singer, Jemimah Thiong’o.





According to Brian Mutenyo, the manager of the ‘Akisema atakubariki’ singer, Bahati is not the person he pretends to be in public.





This is after refusing to pay Jemimah Thiong’o her share of the revenue generated from their recent collbo dubbed ‘Moyo Wangu’





Apparently, Bahati has since cut links with Jemimah’s management.





“Jemimah is mature and very spiritual. She is cautious about who she is associated with when it comes to her ministry. Thus, doing a collabo with a new generation artist meant he/ she has to be morally upright and very spiritual,” Brian said.





“After the song release, we have never heard from Bahati again. He never calls, and Jemimah has never even received a coin — for royalties — from Bahati. If Bahati has ever paid Jemimah, let him come to the media and defend himself,” Brian said.





Bahati’s camp hit back through manager Mutua saying:





“There is nowhere we have signed any contract with regard to the song. As for the split sheet, we are still working on that.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.