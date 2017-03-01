GOING VIRAL! This kid has taken the internet by storm - You need to see this (VIDEO)

This 12-year old boy by the name Sparsh Shah has taken the internet by storm after his incredible performance on the NBC’s ‘Little Big Shots’





Shah, who is an amazing singer and brilliant rapper, uses a wheelchair because of a condition known as Osteogenesis Imperfecta where his bones keep breaking.





Apparently, h e has had over 125 born fractures throughout his life.





However, that has not prevented him from being the best he can be and recently he brought the house down when he appeared in the NBC show hosted by Steve Harvey.





Watch the video below.



