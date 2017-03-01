God’s wrath hits KABURA for stealing NYS billions! WAIGURU is next (PHOTOs of her in hospital)

Friday April 7, 2017 - Chief suspect in the Sh 791 million National Youth Service heist, Josephine Kabura, is currently seeking treatment at a city hospital over an undisclosed ailment.





On Thursday , Kabura who was hiding her face was spotted along Kimathi Street seeking medical treatment at a private clinic located near Nation Centre.





According to sources, when Kabura was called to the doctor’s room, she passed behind the pillars avoiding the main route where the rest of the patients were seated.





Kabura later emerged from the doctor’s room and was seen buying medicine from the clinic’s chemist.





Ms Kabura was among 11 suspects who were arraigned in court after they stole Sh 791 million from NYS.





Others include former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Miss Anne Waiguru, and former Principal Secretary, Engineer Peter Mangiti.





Waiguru is currently contesting for Kirinyaga Governor Seat using Jubilee Party ticket.





Here are photos of Kabura in a city clinic

