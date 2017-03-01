God bless UHURU! This is not Dubai it is Kenya! Who says UHURU/ RUTO are not working (PHOTO)

Friday April 7, 2017 - When former Singapore President, Lee Kuan Yew, died last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as his role model.





Uhuru said Kuan was one of the modern world’s foremost nation builders and visionaries.





He said under Kuan's leadership, Singapore grew from a poor colonial backwater and foreign military base to first-world status in a single generation.





“No leader in the modern era has achieved so much, so quickly,” Uhuru said.





A year after Kuan’s death, Uhuru seems to be copying what the late Singaporean President did to transform his country.





Uhuru has already launched multi-billion projects across the country with Standard Gauge Railway being an engineering masterpiece that will be launched on June 1 .





Here are some photos of the Standard Gauge Railway that will make Kenya look like Dubai or Singapore.





Photos.