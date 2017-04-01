God bless UHURU! See what he got from the Emir of Qatar yesterdya - Even RAILA is jealous

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and the visiting Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, held bilateral talks at State House yesterday that culminated into the signing of several agreements.





The two Heads of State signed agreements to promote tourism, education and culture between the two countries.





The MoU for tourism provides for creation of conditions for long term collaboration through exchange of..



