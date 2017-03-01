Goodbye My Love: George Ikua pens emotional message to his late wife JANET KANINI

obed , 01:21

As the country comes to terms with the passing on of former NTV presenter and cancer warrior, Janet Kanini, her loving husband, George Ikua has penned an emotional message for her.

Janet touched many with her charming smile, positive attitude and stoic fight with lung cancer before she breathed her last on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in India.


George has posted this emotional message on Facebook morning the loss of his wife and mother of his two kids.

Read the message below.

 “Goodbye love, 

‘Good People’ 

(performed by Jussie Smollett & Yazz)

Sometimes it’s hard to pray

Sometimes it’s hard to stay grateful
 
It’s painful, hurts so bad
 
Sometimes it’s hard to breathe
 
It’s hard to keep goin’
 
We keep holdin’ on to what could have been

But we’ll get by

We’ll see the light
 
In the morning
 
It’s gonna be alright
 
The circumstance
 
Is in the plan
 
Even if we don’t fully understand
 
Why the bad things happen to the good people

 Sometimes it’s hard to pray

I know sometimes it’s hard to be patient

Ooh I hate it

Yeah it hurts so bad

Sometimes it’s hard to believe

So hard to keep goin’

We keep holdin’ on to what could have been

We’ll get by

We’ll see the light

In the morning

It’s gonna be alright

The circumstance

It’s in the plan

Even if we don’t fully understand

Why the bad things happen to the good people

So much pain

It’s still a lesson
 
Sometimes it rains
 
It’s still a blessing
 
You never see the silver lining
 
In the cloud
 
And so you doubt it
 
You never know how much you truly have
 
Until you go without it
 
One day its gonna turn into another season
 
You’re gonna see that
 
All your tragedy
 
You had was for another reason
 
It’s just a temporary goodbye
 
So ya gotta keep ya head high
 
The rain is coming down and its pouring
 
But joy is gonna come inside the morning

But we’ll get by

(By)We’ll see the light

(Yeah)In the morning its gonna be alright

(It’s gon be ok baby) The circumstance

(The lord got ya) Is in the plan

(And I gotcha) Even if we don’t fully understand why

Understand why, Understand why,

The bad things

Happen to the good people.”

This is a song by Jussie Smollett (Empire) & Yazz. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno