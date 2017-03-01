Goodbye My Love: George Ikua pens emotional message to his late wife JANET KANINI

Goodbye My Love: George Ikua pens emotional message to his late wife JANET KANINIEditor's Choice, Featured Articles 01:21
As the country comes to terms with the passing on of former NTV presenter and cancer warrior, Janet Kanini, her loving husband, George Ikua has penned an emotional message for her.
(performed by Jussie Smollett & Yazz)
Sometimes it’s hard to stay grateful
It’s painful, hurts so bad
Sometimes it’s hard to breathe
It’s hard to keep goin’
We keep holdin’ on to what could have been
We’ll see the light
In the morning
It’s gonna be alright
The circumstance
Is in the plan
Even if we don’t fully understand
Why the bad things happen to the good people
I know sometimes it’s hard to be patient
Ooh I hate it
Yeah it hurts so bad
Sometimes it’s hard to believe
So hard to keep goin’
We keep holdin’ on to what could have been
We’ll see the light
In the morning
It’s gonna be alright
The circumstance
It’s in the plan
Even if we don’t fully understand
Why the bad things happen to the good people
It’s still a lesson
Sometimes it rains
It’s still a blessing
You never see the silver lining
In the cloud
And so you doubt it
You never know how much you truly have
Until you go without it
One day its gonna turn into another season
You’re gonna see that
All your tragedy
You had was for another reason
It’s just a temporary goodbye
So ya gotta keep ya head high
The rain is coming down and its pouring
But joy is gonna come inside the morning
(Yeah)In the morning its gonna be alright
(It’s gon be ok baby) The circumstance
(The lord got ya) Is in the plan
(And I gotcha) Even if we don’t fully understand why
Understand why, Understand why,
Happen to the good people.”
Janet touched many with her charming smile, positive attitude and stoic fight with lung cancer before she breathed her last on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in India.
George has posted this emotional message on Facebook morning the loss of his wife and mother of his two kids.
Read the message below.
“Goodbye love,
‘Good People’
(performed by Jussie Smollett & Yazz)
Sometimes it’s hard to pray
Sometimes it’s hard to stay grateful
It’s painful, hurts so bad
Sometimes it’s hard to breathe
It’s hard to keep goin’
We keep holdin’ on to what could have been
But we’ll get by
We’ll see the light
In the morning
It’s gonna be alright
The circumstance
Is in the plan
Even if we don’t fully understand
Why the bad things happen to the good people
Sometimes it’s hard to pray
I know sometimes it’s hard to be patient
Ooh I hate it
Yeah it hurts so bad
Sometimes it’s hard to believe
So hard to keep goin’
We keep holdin’ on to what could have been
We’ll get by
We’ll see the light
In the morning
It’s gonna be alright
The circumstance
It’s in the plan
Even if we don’t fully understand
Why the bad things happen to the good people
So much pain
It’s still a lesson
Sometimes it rains
It’s still a blessing
You never see the silver lining
In the cloud
And so you doubt it
You never know how much you truly have
Until you go without it
One day its gonna turn into another season
You’re gonna see that
All your tragedy
You had was for another reason
It’s just a temporary goodbye
So ya gotta keep ya head high
The rain is coming down and its pouring
But joy is gonna come inside the morning
But we’ll get by
(By)We’ll see the light
(Yeah)In the morning its gonna be alright
(It’s gon be ok baby) The circumstance
(The lord got ya) Is in the plan
(And I gotcha) Even if we don’t fully understand why
Understand why, Understand why,
The bad things
Happen to the good people.”
This is a song by Jussie Smollett (Empire) & Yazz.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.