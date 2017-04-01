GAME OVER as UHURU and RUTO heckled in Rift Valley! The KALENJINs are tired as well

Monday April 10, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, met a hostile reception in Rift valley on Friday when they went there to campaign for their re-election in August.





Drama started when a group of supporters believed to be allies to Emurua Dikir MP, Johanna Ngeno, forced Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai and Garissa Town MP, Aden Duale, to cut short their speeches.





Recently, Ng'eno joined Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) - a party led by DP Ruto's bitter political rival and...



