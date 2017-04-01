GAME OVER as the LUHYA endorse UHURU for a second term - RAILA will cry in the toilet.

Thursday April 13, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has received a huge boost after members of the Banyore community endorsed his Presidential bid in August.





A delegation from Luanda and Emuhaya constituencies paid Uhuru a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday and swore their full support for the President, citing his development record as a major contributor to his decision.





The leaders led by former ODM coordinator in Vihiga county, George Muyela, said they have...



