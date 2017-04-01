Forget BETTY KYALLO, Meet SULTAN JOHO’s beautiful wife. He's lucky(PHOTOs)

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, appears in most

public events without the company of his wife.





This has led to rumours on the love-life of the handsome Governor who gives Kenyan ladies sleepless nights.





Although Joho rarely appears in public with his wife, we can confirm that he is married.





Joho is married to a beautiful woman called Madina Hassan, who prefers to keep her life private.





Unlike the wives of other Governors, she doesn’t like to be photographed in public.





They have been blessed with four children.





According to snoops, Joho’s wife is known in the Coast for her charitable activities.





She likes supporting orphans by educating them.





She runs The Joho Foundation, a charitable organisation that she started with her husband.





She also runs Joho’s businesses in the Coast.





Here’s a rare photo of Joho’s wife and their children.



