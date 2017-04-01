FOOLS! Watch KANYARI’s gullible followers showering him with money in Church (VIDEO).

Friday, 28 April 2017 - Scandalous city preacher, Victor Kanyari, of Salvation Healing Ministries, is one of the fake pastors who make millions by conning gullible Kenyans.





His con-games were exposed by former KTN journalist, Mohammed Ali, through an explosive expose.





He was caught red handed faking miracles by coaching some of his church members to give fake testimonies.





Gullible Kenyans are still flocking Kanyari’s church after he was exposed as a con-pastor.





They are yet to believe that he is a con-pastor whose mission is to milk his gullible followers dry.





Here’s a video as some of his followers shower him with money.



