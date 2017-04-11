First Lady MARGARET KENYATTA hosts Mama SARAH OBAMA in State House Nairobi - PHOTOs

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted Mama Sarah Obama, who is the grandmother to former US President Barack Obama at State House Nairobi.





During their meeting on Tuesday, they discussed their shared interest in improving the livelihood of vulnerable communities especially children & women.





The First Lady visited Mama Sarah in 2014 and promised to support Mama Sarah Obama Foundation’s charitable work - helping poor families in Kogelo.





Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta honored Mama Sarah Obama for her efforts in uplifting her community.





See pics in the next page



