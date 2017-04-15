Finance and Administration Manager Job in Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Finance and Administration Manager for our client, Generation Kenya in Nairobi.

Generation is a global youth employment programme that helps provide young adults the opportunity to build successful careers and change their life trajectories.

In Kenya, they have successfully launched four training programmes: Financial Services Sales, Retail and Restaurant Services, Consumer Goods Distribution and Customer Service (call centre agents).

We are seeking a talented Finance and admin manager to lead all finance and admin process with four main stakeholders:

1) delivery partners, including contracting, compliance and payment,

2) donors, manage funds from donors and accounting for utilization

3) students and employers, managing contributions to programme sustainability, and

4) internal staff, including contracting and salary.

The Finance and admin manager will report to the Generation Kenya Programme Manager.

This role will be responsible of the contracting process of consultants and delivery partners end to end, managing grants awarded by funders, reconciling student contributions, tracking employer MOUs and invoicing, among others.

Responsibilities

Financial and management accounting

· Prepare and manage Generation Kenya monthly, quarterly and annual financial budgets and reports (internal and funders).

· Manage cash flow, including grants, employer contributions, student contributions and petty cash.

· Create mechanisms to charge and collect contributions from students and employers.

· Create and distribute reports of student and employer payments, as well as MOU tracking systems.

· Reconcile delivery partner invoices monthly against budget and solve any discrepancies.

· Manage consultant invoices and expense receipts & ensure timely processing.

· Prepare monthly bank reconciliations.

· Provide and interpret financial information, reports and/or trends to guide short and long term decision making.

· Seek out strategies and approaches to minimize financial risk.

· Issue, update and control finance, accounting and procurement policies.

Contracting

· Lead contracting process of all delivery partners, providers and consultants, including contract review, agreement on payment process, signatures.

· Manage delivery partner, providers and consultants payment schedule and terms.

· Lead funders/grants approval and funding processes.

Legal

· Complete all administrative requirements for closing off of legal processes required from government, the organization and/or funders.

· Manage and track all employer MOUs, delivery partner (and other providers if necessary) MSAs, procurement memos and budget.

· Ensure compliance of all delivery partners, providers and consultants.

· Adhere to national financial regulation and legislation and global accounting standards.

Requirements

· Based in Nairobi.

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Statistics or related discipline; CPA (K) preferred.

· 3-5 years of direct supervisory management experience.

· Experience working with Excel (expertise preferred).

Skills

· Well-developed sense of attention to detail.

· “Do-er” mindset, able to adapt to fast changing priorities and achieve challenging goals standalone.

· Positive, solutions-oriented attitude, with continuous drive for excellence, professional demeanour, and excellent organizational and communication skills.

· Able to lead interactions and meetings with employers, delivery partners and Generation team.

· Can work under pressure and to meet deadlines and commitments.

· Able to be a thought partner in the design and optimization of processes for the expansion and sustainability of Generation.

This role is a full time position (40 hours a week).

The expected minimum duration is 12 months.

Apply

Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2765”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2765 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Saturday, 15 April 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.