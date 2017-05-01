Field Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

Living Goods

Position: Regional Field Manager

Location: Nairobi with frequent travel

Reports to: Field Operations Director

The Opportunity: Living Goods has developed and proven a cost effective, high-impact community health care model using a business-minded focus on innovation, paired with critical public health delivery.

To support our ambitious goals in Kenya, we seek an experienced, innovative and passionate individual, with a strong-track record of delivering results, to join our Field Operations team as a Regional Field Manager.

This role will provide leadership to multiple LG Branch teams in an organization focused on dramatically improving the health and livelihoods of millions of low income households.

The ideal candidate has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates exceptional business skills and is highly organized and analytical.

You will have proven experience of successfully leading large teams. Reporting to the Kenya Field Operations Director, you will be a key contributor to drive sales and health impact.

This position requires significant travel in the field.

Responsibilities

· Maximize the performance of the branches in your region both in term of sales and health impact.

· Build and develop high-performing branch teams: recruit, manage, motivate and develop branch managers and support branch teams to increase efficiency and overall performance of LG’s Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) and operations.

· Coach, support and train LG Branch teams on CHV support including monitoring of CHV performance both in sales and health and motivation.

· Supervise branch operations including coordinating with other departments to better serve customers & CHVs.

· Account for branch operational performance including P&L, inventory and credit management.

· Implement across branches new initiatives (for instance, mentorship programs, new delivery systems to CHVs, new credit systems, etc.) as well as marketing and promotional efforts to support CHV sales goals

· Support implementation of key innovation experiments that can drive replicability, efficiency or greater health impact.

· Support branch teams with mapping and CHV recruitment.

· Support the Branch managers in your territory to build relationships with key partners in the region including the County Health Teams and other operating partners working with CHVs.

· Partner with Director of Field Operations to build a culture of high performance at Living Goods.

Qualifications

· Undergraduate degree in business, management or health related areas.

· A minimum of 3 years supervisory experience of a sales team, a micro-finance banking team, a health team or a field force of at least 20 team members.

· Track record of motivating teams to excel.

· Unimpeachable integrity and strong interpersonal skills.

· Entrepreneurial spirit and drive for results.

· Bottom of the pyramid and/or social enterprise experience a plus.

· Exceptional analytic skills and strong computer skills.

· Excellent written and verbal communications skills in English & Kiswahili and other local languages spoken in Kenya.

· Willingness to travel within Kenya more than 80% of the time.

Compensation: A competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience including health insurance and bonus opportunity. The opportunity to be your best while making lives better for those in need.

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your application via the link

http://bit.ly/2oGXi6R

by 1st May 2017.