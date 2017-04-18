Field Interviewer Job in Kenya

Field Interviewer Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:54
Duma Works is recruiting a Field Interviewer for our client; a leading mobile data collection company.
Person Specification
Education and Training
· Should have a minimum of a O-level certificate
· Have a mean grade of a C (plain) in KCSE with a minimum of C in English, Maths and Kiswahili
· Most preferably with previous experience interviewing for a research firm or project
Knowledge and Skills
· Interested in people’s behaviours, emotions, lifestyles, passions and opinions
· Accepts and appreciates the differences in people
· Good listening skills and ability to identify both verbal and non-verbal communication
· Good observation skills, ability to see in detail what is happening or not happening and to interpret body language
· Good oral and written communication skills
· Must be very objective on the topic of discussion
· Basic principles, foundations and applications of research, marketing and advertising
· Have the ability to multi-task
· Pay good attention to detail and have organizational skills
Reports To: Data Collection manager
Payment: Temporary job / Project based
Principal Responsibility: Data collection
Apply
Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2770”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2770 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: Tuesday, 18 April 2017
