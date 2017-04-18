Field Interviewer Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 04:54

Duma Works is recruiting a Field Interviewer for our client; a leading mobile data collection company.
Person Specification
Education and Training
·         Should have a minimum of a O-level certificate
·         Have a mean grade of a C (plain) in KCSE with a minimum of C in English, Maths and Kiswahili
·         Most preferably with previous experience interviewing for a research firm or project
Knowledge and Skills
·         Interested in people’s behaviours, emotions, lifestyles, passions and opinions
·         Accepts and appreciates the differences in people
·         Good listening skills and ability to identify both verbal and non-verbal communication
·         Good observation skills, ability to see in detail what is happening or not happening and to interpret body language
·         Good oral and written communication skills
·         Must be very objective on the topic of discussion
·         Basic principles, foundations and applications of research, marketing and advertising
·         Have the ability to multi-task
·         Pay good attention to detail and have organizational skills
Reports To: Data Collection manager
Payment: Temporary job / Project based
Principal Responsibility: Data collection
Apply
Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2770”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2770 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: Tuesday, 18 April 2017

   

