Field Interviewer Job in Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Field Interviewer for our client; a leading mobile data collection company.

Person Specification

Education and Training

· Should have a minimum of a O-level certificate

· Have a mean grade of a C (plain) in KCSE with a minimum of C in English, Maths and Kiswahili

· Most preferably with previous experience interviewing for a research firm or project

Knowledge and Skills

· Interested in people’s behaviours, emotions, lifestyles, passions and opinions

· Accepts and appreciates the differences in people

· Good listening skills and ability to identify both verbal and non-verbal communication

· Good observation skills, ability to see in detail what is happening or not happening and to interpret body language

· Good oral and written communication skills

· Must be very objective on the topic of discussion

· Basic principles, foundations and applications of research, marketing and advertising

· Have the ability to multi-task

· Pay good attention to detail and have organizational skills

Reports To: Data Collection manager

Payment : Temporary job / Project based

Principal Responsibility : Data collection

