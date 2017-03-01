Female pastor squeezing men’s privates in church…Oh God! Watch this CRAZY VIDEO

Friday, April 7, 2017 - This video of a lady who is thought to be a pastor squeezing men’s privates in what is thought to be a church in session will leave your jaws on the floor.





The crazy lady goes round feeling the men’s ‘propellers’ and some of the men seemed to like it from their reaction.





However, a closer look at the clip indicates that this could have been a comedy show in the 90s.





Watch the video below.



