Fate of JOHO and 15 others hangs by thread as ODM committee vows to bar them from the ballot

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - The fate of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and 15 other ODM politicians now hangs in the balance after being linked to violence.





This is after the disciplinary committee of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led party vowed to bar them for engaging in election related violence.





The ODM Disciplinary Committee chaired by Fred Athuok, sat for more than 12 hours yesterday to..



