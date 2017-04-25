F*** You!! MOSES KURIA goes berserk and insults journalist on Live TV (WATCH VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 - Controversial Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has stunned the nation after he used foul language while being interviewed on a live TV broadcast.





Kuria, who is not new to controversy, was being interviewed by NTV reporter, Ken Mureithi on allegations that he was behind chaos witnessed during Jubilee Party primaries in his constituency.





Kuria turned the screw on the media before losing his cool and dropping obscenities and then walked away from the interview.





“I am tired of stupid media, okay. If someone accuses me bring them here. Everything wrong that happens in this country is blamed on Moses Kuria. F*** You!" he ranted.





Kuria has been accused of working with county commissioner to rig the primaries after several ballot boxes went missing.





Watch the video below.