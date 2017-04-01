EXPOSED! RUTO has grabbed 3,000 acres of land with niobium in Kwale - MVURYA in the mix

Monday April 10, 2017 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, have warned the people of Coast to be wary of Deputy President William Ruto’s frequent visits to the region because he is up to no good.





Speaking in Kwale yesterday, the two NASA leaders claimed that Ruto’s close ties with Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his frequent visits to Kwale was a plot to grab land in areas where niobium minerals have been discovered.





Kalonzo revealed that the DP had already..



