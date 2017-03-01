EXPOSED! 7 Kenyan TV female anchors who sleep with politicians and their bosses (VIDEO)

Thursday, 06 April 2017 - Several Kenyan TV girls have been linked to illicit affairs with politicians and their bosses.





The most recent female anchor to be caught up in a s3x scandal with a politician is Betty Kyallo, who is said to be warming the bed of Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





Former radio queen, Caroline Mutoko, is also said to be the late Mutula Kilonzo’s squeeze.

Not forgetting Grace Msalame who is said to be dishing out her flesh to Radio Africa Group boss, Patrick Quarcoo.





Terry Anne Chebet has also been linked to an affair with a wealthy politician from Rift Valley.





Ladies and gentleman, here’s a video of 7 Kenyan TV girls who sleep with politicians and their bosses.



