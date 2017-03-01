Exactly what CHEBUKATI told RAILA in secret yesterday that has caused tension in State House

Friday April 7, 2017 - The Opposition under the umbrella - National Super Alliance (NASA) - held a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to find a common ground ahead of the August elections.





The two factions agreed on a number of things, among them running of a parallel voter tallying system by the Opposition led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to avoid rigging during the General Elections.





“Parties recognize that it is the mandate of IEBC to announce and declare the result s of an election. However, political parties and media may monitor, tally and verify the results for their own internal use,” Chebukati said.





The electoral commission led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, also discussed with Raila Odinga’s team on how best to audit the voter register as well as how to implement electoral technology ahead of polls.





Chebukati also undertook to share information with the Opposition on the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) which will be used during elections to ensure free and fair polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST