Ex-KTN’s MOHAMED ALI exposed badly by his own family for neglecting them (VIDEO)

Friday, April 28, 2017 - You would expect his family members to throw their weight behind their own but that is not the case for former KTN journalist Mohammed Ali.





Moha, who is keen on the Nyali parliamentary seat has been accused of not helping his family members who are languishing in poverty.





From the video that has emerged online, a woman who claims to be Moha’s cousin questions his political aspirations in Nyali instead of helping his relatives in Isiolo.





“Mimi ni cousin yake Mohammed Ali Jicho Pevu. Niko hapa Isiolo town. Naskia anaenda kupigania ubunge Mombasa. Na ikiwa hapa mashinani Isiolo tuna shida, kama sisi hakutusaidia huku, na ameenda kusimamia County ingine kutafuta ubunge, mbona asitusaidie sisi kwanza kama familia yake huku tuko na shida…mtu huanzia kwake kusaidia ndio akatafuta mbele msaada,” says the woman.





The lady added that elders in Isiolo have persuaded Moha to abandon his Nyali aspirations and focus on his family to no avail.





Watch the video below.



