Ex-Kiss 100’s CAROLINE MUTOKO goes ga ga over Citizen TV’s HUSSEIN MOHAMED.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - Renowned media personality, Caroline Mutoko, has paid glowing tribute to Citizen TV’s senior anchor, Hussein Mohamed.





Hussein has won plaudits for his professionalism and composure even while interviewing difficult guests like recently in the case of Senator Mike Sonko.





His calmness and ability to focus has endeared him to many with rumors stating that some foreign media houses have approached him for job offers.





In the video she uploaded on her Youtube Channel, Mutoko says:





“I’m in an industry where the best practitioners have lowered the bar to cater for the lowest denominator, becoming caricatures in the effort, it is refreshing and uplifting to see someone doing an outstanding job.”





Watch the video below.



