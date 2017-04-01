Ex-Citizen TV’s JULIE GICHURU hits out at KCB Group over this insensitive KCB –M-Pesa Ad.

TV personality, Julie Gichuru, forced the KCB Group to issue an apology and take down an ad that was deemed offensive.





The ad for their mobile loan product, which was posted on the institutions’ social media pages on Monday, used an image of child actor, Abraham Attah, who plays a starring role as Agu, a child soldier in the 2015 film ‘Beasts of No Nation.’





While many deemed the ad in bad taste, Julie called out KCB terming the image as tragic and not for light humor.





“Dear @KCBGroup I have a deep appreciation for your brand. Please don’t do this. This image is from from #BeastofNoNation, tragic, not for light humour. Context is important. In #BeastsofNoNation young/innocent Agu is turned into a vicious child warrior. Victim & perpetrator. Uzodinma Iweala weaves a deeply painful/tragic story of Agu, a reality for so many child soldiers. Pls don’t make light of this.



Instead, do join the effort towards peace & stability in Africa Let’s end recruitment of child soldiers not make irresponsible humour of it,” wrote Julie on her social media pages.





The bank via its official twitter handle, @KCBGroup, issued this apology and brought the ad down.