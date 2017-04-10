Ex-BBA star turned politician, MILLICENT MUGADI, survives horrific accident that left 4 dead (PICs)

Monday, April 10, 2017 - Former Big Brother Star and current Ziwani Member of County Assembly (MCA), Millicent Wambui, was the only survivor in a horrific road accident that claimed four people on Sunday in Gilgil.





She was admitted at St Mary’s Hospital, Gilgil, before she was airlifted for specialized treatment to Nairobi courtesy of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko.





“Hon. Millicent was the only one who survived with numerous fractures, she was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital in Gilgil but the hospital had no facilities. However I personally flew to the hospital where I found Hon. Hashim Kamau, nominated Mca Hon. Janet Owala and a women rep aspirant on the ground. We organised for Hon. Millicent to be airlifted to Nairobi hospital where she’s currently admitted. My team was also on the ground to organise for the transportation of the 4 deceased bodies to Chiromo mortuary in Nairobi. I wish Hon. Millicent a quick recovery and also pray to the Almighty God to rest the souls of the deceased in eternal peace,” said Sonko.





The accident happened when the…



