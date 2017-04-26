EVIDENCE! Ex-KTN's MOHA reveals how JOHO rigged him out of Nyali MP ODM ticket

Tuesday, April 25, 2017-Former KTN journalist, Mohamed Ali, lost in the ODM nominations for the Nyali parliamentary seat to Said Salim, who is Mombasa governor Hassan Joho’s brother.





The ‘Jicho Pevu’ journalist garnered 2,873 votes against Saido’s 3,672.





However, Moha has refused to accept the results claiming that he was rigged out and pointed fingers at governor Joho – who he says bribed voters to support Saido.





“I will be on the ballot whether on ODM or not. I will appeal to the party because I have video and picture evidence,” Mohammed said.





“The entire Joho family were walking around making sure they are paying off voters to vote against me. I have video evidence and picture evidence,”





“He did not beat me. I am still the winner. I beat Salim in his home ground and even the police managed to arrest two guys and recovered marked printed ballot papers in favour of Said,”





“I am still an ODM guy and the hullabaloo that I am going to jump ship should stop. I am confident that I will emerge winner if they are going to stick to the evidence,”





He hinted of running as an independent candidate if Saido’s election is not nu llified.





“I came into politics to fix my country and even if I lose, that does not mean that I will stop what I am doing. I am in this business and I will still fix my country and if I can do it in any other way then I will do it.”



