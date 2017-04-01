Enda huko taka taka - Watch 50 CENT punch a LADY fan during a recent concert (VIDEO).

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 - American rapper, 50 Cent, was caught on camera punching a lady fan during a recent concert.





In the video that has gone viral, the controversial rapper is seen punching the lady after she pulled him off stage.





The rapper’s security team moves in to calm him down before the worst happens.





He then calls the lady on stage to twerk as he desperately tries to save face.





Watch video.



