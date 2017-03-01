Drunk Bungoma Governor, KEN LUSAKA, ‘praying’ for a bottle of Whiskey! Watch VIDEO

A video of Bungoma Governor, Ken Lusaka, ‘praying’ for a bottle of whisky before partaking in it has emerged online.





Surrounded by supporters, Lusaka, who wore a Jubilee shirt, proceeded to pray in his native Bukusu dialect with the bottle in his hands.





Lusaka’s hilarious prayer has been translated to:





“We thank you father for this Johnnie Walker black label, 12 years old. We ask you to help those of us consuming it to do so wisely. It should also give us strength in those sensitive areas especially the lower abdomen so to enable us to perform the required duties,” he prays and then proceeds to open the drink amid laughter.



