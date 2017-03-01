DRAMA in church as Pastor fights church members, See what happened (VIDEO).

Thursday, 06 April 2017 - What was supposed to be a Sunday Service turned into a boxing match after church members confronted the pastor with kicks and blows.

According to Church members, the pastor has been fundraising money for church development and then squandering it.

He has also been insulting church members and treating them like dogs.

The church members couldn’t take it more and that’s why they decided to teach him a lesson.

Watch how the drama ensued.

