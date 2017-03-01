DRAMA: Female Uber driver takes her boyfriend’s clande to his house and hell broke loose.

If your girlfriend or wife is a Uber/taxi driver then you got to think twice before cheating on her.





This female taxi driver sent twitter into a meltdown after she narrated how she drove a female client to her boyfriend’s apartment not knowing that she was her man’s side chic.





From the blow by blow account she gave on twitter, they chatted about their boyfriends not knowing that they were talking about the same guy.





Here is her thread on the drama that ensued.