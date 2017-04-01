DRAMA as shameless Nairobi BEN 10 embarrasses his sug@r-mama on social media (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST 13:59

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 - These days, Kenya’s social media is never short of drama.

If it’s not a woman ranting about her cheating husband, then you will find jilted lovers washing their dirty linen in public.

A Ben 10 from Nairobi has embarrassed his sug@r-mama after sharing raunchy photos of her on social media.

He did this after their illicit affair hit a snag.

This is total madness.

Please pray for this generation.

See the photos that he shared in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno