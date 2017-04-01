Don’t hate your poor life! NTV’s LINUS KAIKAI shows off his lavish home in Rongai (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 13 April 2017 - NTV Managing Editor and former anchor, Linus Kaikai, is making good money from his media career.





He is a boss at Nation Media Group where he ensures that all is okay in the broadcast division.





He pockets good money from his position each month and the guy seems to be enjoying the finer things in life.





Linus lives in Rongai where he has built a lavish mansion that is well designed with manicured lawns all over.





The prominent journalist shared a photo goofing around with his son in the expansive mansion.





He is eating life with a big spoon.





See photo in the next page



