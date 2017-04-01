Don’t hate your life! AKOTHEE shows off her palace like house in “Shagz” (PHOTOs).

Monday, 10 April 2017 - It’s no doubt that Akothee is among the richest celebrities in Kenya.





Although her source of wealth still remains a mystery, the single mother of five has real cash.





The wealthy singer has shared photos of the expansive house she has built up-country.





The view from her lavish home is breathtaking.





She also gave fans a sneak preview of how the home looks inside.





See photos in the next page



