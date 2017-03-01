Don ‘t weep please! See the lavish homes of some of our Kenyan politicians (VIDEO).

Thursday, 06 April 2017 - While majority of Kenyans are struggling with harsh economic times, local politicians are living like kings in their palaces.

The likes of loud-mouthed Duale, corrupt Waiguru and Ababu Namwamba have homes worth millions of shillings.

Not forgetting COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, and CORD leader, Raila Odinga.


Here is a video of some of the homes owned by Kenyan politicians.

The LINK>>>>
