DISTURBING!! Horrifying aftermath of Syria's chemical attack on children (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - This footage shows the horrifying aftermath of the deadly chemical attack on Syrian civilians.





Over 69 people mostly children are reported to have died after the Syrian military dropped sarin nerve gas at the rebel-held site in Idlib Province on Tuesday .





US President Donald Trump has said Syria has "crossed many lines" and changed his opinion of the Assad regime.





Mr Trump described the attack as "horrible, unspeakable" and a "terrible affront to humanity" and promised to take action if UN doesn’t act.





However, Russia, an ally of Syria, has said the chemicals were likely leaked from a rebel stockpile of gas weapons.





Watch the heart-breaking video by clicking the link below.







